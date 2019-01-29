For Pete's Sake

Betting site listing odds for NBA team relocating to Kansas City in 2020

By Pete Grathoff

January 29, 2019 09:40 AM

If you’re willing to bet on Kansas City’s future as an NBA city, there is a place to make that wager.

The online gambling site Bovada has listed this question: “If the New Orleans Pelicans are relocated before game 1 of the 2020-2021 which city will they be relocated to?”

The Sprint Center opened in 2007 and the expectation was that an NBA or NHL team would play there. That hasn’t happened of course, but never say never, right?

Star player Anthony Davis has requested a trade from the Pelicans and apparently there is some doubt about the franchise’s future, at least at Bovada. However, Rita Benson, who took ownership of the Pelicans last March after the death of her husband, has made no mention of moving the team.

Still, Bovada has Kansas City last on the eight-city list with 16-1 odds. Seattle and Orange County were at the top (3-1), followed by Vancouver (7-2), Las Vegas (4-1), Mexico City (4-1), San Diego (15-1) and Louisville (15-1).

Odds Shark shared the numbers in this tweet:

