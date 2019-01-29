For Pete's Sake

Rams’ Wade Phillips quotes a Future song, talks rap music at Super Bowl media night

By Pete Grathoff

January 29, 2019 08:45 AM

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. Half of the Denver Broncos locker room can’t wait to see Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on Sunday _ the defensive portion. Phillips was their leader when the Broncos were riding firetrucks downtown with Von Miller showing off the Super Bowl trophy 2½ years ago. Now 71, Phillips is leading a revitalized defense in L.A.
Former Kansas cornerback Aqib Talib appeared to enjoy Monday’s Super Bowl Media Night in Atlanta.

Talib, who is in his first season with the Rams, even conducted an interview. He talked with 71-year-old defensive coordinator Wade Phillips and asked when Phillips knew he’d figured out how to do his job so well.

“Well, I’ve been poppin’ since my demo, baby,” Phillips said to the delight of Talib.

That’s a line from Future’s song “Rocket Ship” from his new album Wzard.

Here is the clip:

Was Phillips coached on that song? It doesn’t sound like it.

“I just pick up stuff every once in a while,” Phillips told the Associated Press. “And I ask them what they’re talking about.”

And Future isn’t Phillips’ favorite rap star.

“I’m still with Drake,” Phillips said, “because I started at the bottom and I’m here right now.”

Talib also revealed that when he was with New England, he thought there was a chance he’d play receiver. But that ended after just one day.

That tidbit came in his chat with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady:

