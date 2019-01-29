Rams’ Wade Phillips quotes a Future song, talks rap music at Super Bowl media night

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in Jacksonville, Fla. Half of the Denver Broncos locker room can’t wait to see Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips on Sunday _ the defensive portion. Phillips was their leader when the Broncos were riding firetrucks downtown with Von Miller showing off the Super Bowl trophy 2½ years ago. Now 71, Phillips is leading a revitalized defense in L.A.

