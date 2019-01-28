For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Jet used by UNLV basketball team reportedly flooded by man on run from police

By Pete Grathoff

January 28, 2019 10:00 AM

UNLV head coach Marvin Menzies signals to his team as they take on Hawaii during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Diamond Head Classic, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, in Honolulu.
The UNLV men’s basketball team had plenty of time to ruminate about Saturday’s 94-77 loss to the University of San Diego.

That’s because instead of taking a 45-minute flight back to Las Vegas, the team had to take a bus back to school.

The reason?

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies told reporters that someone on the run from police broke into the jet at Brown Field Municipal Airport and flooded the plane.

Steve Cofield of ESPN Las Vegas shared this clip of Menzies talking about the plane:

