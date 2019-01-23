A pivotal foot fault was called on Serena Williams in her loss at Australian Open

There was a bit of controversy Wednesday at the Australian Open.
Serena Williams was leading 5-1 in the third set of her quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova and serving at match point when she was called for a foot fault. After her next serve, Williams injured her ankle and Pliskova rallied for a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory.
A number of people questioned the timing of the foot fault, including commentator Mary Joe Fernandez.
Here is a look at the call from Twitter user Wide World Of Sports:
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Twitter user atpconfidential shared a closer look at Williams’ foot:
Fernandez wondered about the timing of the call when it happened and as the match started to go in Pliskova’s favor:
“I was almost in the locker room,” Pliskova told the crowd at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, per the Washington Post, “but now I’m standing here as the winner.”
Comments