A pivotal foot fault was called on Serena Williams in her loss at Australian Open

By Pete Grathoff

January 23, 2019 09:23 AM

United States’ Serena Williams reacts after losing a point to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019.
United States’ Serena Williams reacts after losing a point to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Andy Brownbill AP Photo
United States’ Serena Williams reacts after losing a point to Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Andy Brownbill AP Photo

There was a bit of controversy Wednesday at the Australian Open.

Serena Williams was leading 5-1 in the third set of her quarterfinal match against Karolina Pliskova and serving at match point when she was called for a foot fault. After her next serve, Williams injured her ankle and Pliskova rallied for a 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 victory.

A number of people questioned the timing of the foot fault, including commentator Mary Joe Fernandez.

Here is a look at the call from Twitter user Wide World Of Sports:

Twitter user atpconfidential shared a closer look at Williams’ foot:

Fernandez wondered about the timing of the call when it happened and as the match started to go in Pliskova’s favor:

“I was almost in the locker room,” Pliskova told the crowd at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, per the Washington Post, “but now I’m standing here as the winner.”

