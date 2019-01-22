Dog goes rogue during hilarious relay race at halftime of college basketball game

I’ve always been in awe of the dogs that take part in agility courses, relay races and dock jumps.
Part of the reason is because my dogs lack the focus to participate in such events. If a squirrel is in the yard, that’s all they can think about (think Dug from the movie, “Up”).
Over the weekend, one of those dog relays featured a dog that wasn’t quite as disciplined as the others. It happened during halftime of the Washington men’s basketball game against Cal in Seattle.
One canine got a late start on his/her leg, then ran in the other lane, disappeared briefly before running in a third lane that didn’t exist before finishing his/her part of the race.
It was a funny moment:
