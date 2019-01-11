High school basketball team scores six points in game’s last second for ‘surreal’ win

Fans of certain age will remember ABC’s “Wide World of Sports” introduction that included the phrase, “The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.”

That was on display Thursday night at a high school boys basketball game in Connecticut.

According to the New Canaan Advertiser, New Canaan trailed Samford 49-46 but made three free throws that tied the game with 0.9 seconds left.

Samford tried a long pass, but the ball went to New Canaan’s Ryan McAleer, who launched a half-court shot that banked in.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“I celebrated — I never celebrate,” New Canaan coach Danny Melzer told the Advertiser. “I’ve never done that in my life, but I didn’t know what to do. I wasn’t expecting it to go in. I was thinking we’ve got overtime and then the ball went in. What a great moment.”





Here is the winning shot:

Ryan McAleer unbelievable shot at buzzer gives New Canaan 52-49 win over Stamford. #ctbb pic.twitter.com/GreZgATmv2 — Dave Ruden (@DaveRuden) January 11, 2019

“I just lofted it up; I saw it and took it,” McAleer told the Advertiser. “As soon it left my hand, it felt good, and then I saw it go in and it was so surreal. It feels so weird right now. I’m just glad it went in.”

New Caanan scored the final eight points, and you can read more about the game here.