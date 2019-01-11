For Pete's Sake

NBC made this promo video ahead of Chiefs-Colts playoff game

By Pete Grathoff

January 11, 2019 08:28 AM

Groundskeepers were busy painting the field at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday in preparation for the Chiefs NFL divisional playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Are you ready for some football?

Whoops, wrong network. Sorry.

Saturday’s Chiefs-Colts AFC divisional-playoff game will be broadcast on NBC, and the network put together a cool video to promote the game, which is at 3:35 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The pregame show begins at 2 p.m.

Not surprisingly, the video features Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Take a look:

