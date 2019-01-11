NBC made this promo video ahead of Chiefs-Colts playoff game

Are you ready for some football?
Whoops, wrong network. Sorry.
Saturday’s Chiefs-Colts AFC divisional-playoff game will be broadcast on NBC, and the network put together a cool video to promote the game, which is at 3:35 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The pregame show begins at 2 p.m.
Not surprisingly, the video features Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
Take a look:
