NBC made this promo video ahead of Chiefs-Colts playoff game

Are you ready for some football?

Whoops, wrong network. Sorry.

Saturday’s Chiefs-Colts AFC divisional-playoff game will be broadcast on NBC, and the network put together a cool video to promote the game, which is at 3:35 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium. The pregame show begins at 2 p.m.

Not surprisingly, the video features Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Take a look: