Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock visited Allen Fieldhouse for KU basketball game

Remember when the Border War was a thing?
Those days are in the rear view mirror now that Missouri plays in the Southeastern Conference and Kansas is still in the Big 12.
Heck, on Wednesday night, Mizzou star quarterback Drew Lock was at Allen Fieldhouse to watch the Kansas basketball play Oklahoma.
That’s something that would not have happened 20 years ago.
Drew’s father, Andy Lock, tweeted this photo:
Andy Lock poked fun at Allen Fieldhouse with this tweet when he replied to Barstool Mizzou, “Small old gym...really pretty disappointing, he said he’d never go back #dadlesson”
There were some funny reactions from Jayhawks and Tigers fans. Here is a sample:
