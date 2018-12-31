Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expected to draw interest from NFL teams

As of Monday morning, 25 percent of the NFL teams are in need of a head coach.
In the span of just a few hours on what is traditionally known as “Black Monday,” the Bengals fired Marvin Lewis, Miami let go of Adam Gase, the Broncos parted ways with Vance Joseph and Steve Wilks was fired by the Cardinals.
On Sunday, the Buccaneers (Dirk Koetter) and Jets (Todd Bowles) both fired their coaches. The Packers and Browns finished the season with interim coaches.
So a lot of teams are searching for new head coaches, and at least one person has been mentioned as a possible fit for NFL teams: Iowa State’s Matt Campbell.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Earlier this month, Campbell received a contract extension through the 2024 season from Iowa State that includes a raise for the coaching and support staff. That came a few weeks after Campbell told Randy Peterson of the Des Moines Register that he intended to return to Ames next season.
While that may well be the case, Campbell’s name has been bandied about recently. Iowa State, which played in the Alamo Bowl, finished 8-5 and had a school-record six Big 12 Conference wins in 2018. A year ago, the Cyclones won nine games, including the Liberty Bowl.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network wrote Saturday that the Browns had interest in Campbell, who was born in Massillon, Ohio.
“Among those expected to be considered or inquired about are (former Packers coach Mike) McCarthy, Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, Patriots de facto defensive coordinator Brian Flores and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus,” Rapoport wrote about Cleveland’s head-coaching opening.
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports wrote Sunday that NFL teams likley would be reaching out to Campbell.
“Teams have continued to research Jeff Brohm (Purdue), Matt Campbell (Iowa State) and Pat Fitzgerald (Northwestern), and numerous NFL clubs are very high on them, though skeptical they will actually jump to the pros now,” La Canfora wrote.
That last should please Iowa State fans, who want Campbell to stay in Ames. However ...
“Campbell’s ability to build an offense has put him firmly on the radar of NFL teams, and whether he opts to consider any interviews this month or not, he is seen as someone with an NFL future should he opt to embrace it at some point,” LaCanfora added.
Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer also wrote that NFL teams would inquire about Campbell.
“I’d expect Iowa State’s Matt Campbell’s name to surface in more than one place — a couple people on the scouting trail brought his name to me in September, and I’ve gotten nothing but positive feedback on him since,” Breer wrote. “He’s a Northeast Ohio native (he’s actually from the same town as Paul Brown), so Cleveland would certainly be interesting...”
One writer in New York wants the Jets to take a hard look at Campbell.
“NFL talent evaluators have been exceedingly impressed with Campbell’s ability to succeed at Toledo (35-15 with two bowl appearances in three seasons) and transform Iowa State from Big 12 afterthought into a threat against the conference’s traditional powerhouses,” Manish Mehta of the Daily News wrote.
“He is stern, fair and direct, according to NFL sources. He is a maniacal worker with an ability to properly fit the pieces into his ever-changing puzzle.
“If the Jets get creative, think outside of the box and don’t fear stepping off the conventional path that has gotten them stuck in a rut for the better part of their existence, they might strike gold with Campbell.
“He’d be a smart, vibrant CEO coach, who would galvanize the entire place.”
Comments