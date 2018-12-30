For Pete's Sake

Chiefs’ Daniel Sorensen takes advantage of Raiders’ brain cramp, scores on a pick-six

By Pete Grathoff

December 30, 2018 04:45 PM

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen intercepted a pass intended for Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook and ran it back for a touchdown in the first quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
You may never see a bigger gift than the one Oakland bestowed on the Chiefs during Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium.

It went in the books as a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen in the first quarter. But, whew, what were the Raiders thinking?

Oakland receiver Jared Cook quit running his route and never turned around to see quarterback Derek Carr throwing in his direction. But Sorensen saw the ball coming his way, intercepted the pass and took it to the house.

Carr had thrown 332 straight passes without being intercepted before that ghastly mistake.

Take a look:

