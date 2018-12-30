Happy Chiefs fans celebrate blowout win over Raiders, KC clinching top seed in AFC

What a day for the Chiefs and their fans.
The Chiefs rolled over the Raiders 35-3 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and clinched the top seed in in the AFC playoff field. Along the way, quarterback Patrick Mahomes became just the second player in NFL history to throw for 50 touchdown passes and more than 5,000 yards.
Oh by the way, the blowout victory came against one of the Chiefs’ biggest rivals, the Raiders.
So, yeah, it was a good day to be a Chiefs fan.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Here is a sample of what they were saying, starting with Royals pitcher Danny Duffy:
Comments