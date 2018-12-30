For Pete's Sake

Happy Chiefs fans celebrate blowout win over Raiders, KC clinching top seed in AFC

By Pete Grathoff

December 30, 2018 06:04 PM

Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams scored on short yardage against the Raider in the second quarter during Sunday's football game on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.
Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams scored on short yardage against the Raider in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 30, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com
What a day for the Chiefs and their fans.

The Chiefs rolled over the Raiders 35-3 on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium and clinched the top seed in in the AFC playoff field. Along the way, quarterback Patrick Mahomes became just the second player in NFL history to throw for 50 touchdown passes and more than 5,000 yards.

Oh by the way, the blowout victory came against one of the Chiefs’ biggest rivals, the Raiders.

So, yeah, it was a good day to be a Chiefs fan.

Here is a sample of what they were saying, starting with Royals pitcher Danny Duffy:

