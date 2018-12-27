For Pete's Sake

Former Chief Larry Johnson blasts notion that Arrowhead Stadium is a playoff jinx

By Pete Grathoff

December 27, 2018 12:57 PM

Chiefs fans fill the Arrowhead parking lots for home opener

Kansas City Chiefs fans fill the parking lot for the home opening football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, September 23, 2018. Former Chief Larry Johnson was also tailgating with fans.
The No Punt Game. The Forward Progress Game. The Lin Elliott Game.

Like episodes in a sad television series, Chiefs fans have named each of the team’s home playoff losses from the last two decades.

Arrowhead Stadium may be the loudest place in the world, but the Chiefs have lost six consecutive playoff games at home. The last win came on Jan. 8, 1994.

That’s why Kyle Brandt of “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network called Arrowhead a joke.

“People are laughing at Arrowhead Stadium right now,” Brandt said. “Barbecue this and tailgate that, every January they show up and lose, and I don’t like it. I want to see them do something about it. I want them to be home, I want them to get the demons out...”

Brandt was talking about how important it was for the Chiefs to get home-field advantage in the playoffs, but he certainly didn’t have good things to say about Arrowhead.

And that didn’t sit well with former Chiefs running back Larry Johnson. He was tagged on a tweet that included the clip of Brandt, and Johnson didn’t mince words in response.

Johnson tweeted: “One has nothing to do with the other. I have never seen LOT D be blamed for losing playoff games. The blame lies within the organization, coaches and players. ARROWHEAD sets the tone! PLAYERS! HAVE TO ANSWER!”

Here is that tweet, which includes Brandt’s comments:

A fan asked Johnson is the fan noise really made a difference for players and he wrote: “’Energy can neither be created or destroyed; energy can only be transferred or changed from one party to another.’ - To answer your question YES.”

Johnson, who was with the Chiefs from 2003-09, never got to play in a home postseason game. His lone playoff game experience came in a 23-8 loss to the Colts in Indianapolis after the 2006 season.

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

