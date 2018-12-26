Chiefs create a fun and unique highlight video to promote Patrick Mahomes for MVP

A strong finish to the season could clinch the Chiefs the top seed in the AFC playoff field and potentially sew up the first Associated Press NFL MVP award for a Kansas City player.

Depending on who you listen to or read, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the leading candidate to be the league’s MVP heading into the season finale against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes leads in the NFL in touchdown passes (48), average yards per attempt (9.5) and ESPN’s quarterback rating (81.9). Mahomes is also second in passing yards (4,816) and passer rating (114.0).

No matter what happens, Mahomes has had a sensational season filled with some great highlights. The Chiefs made this nice video recap of Mahomes’ season while promoting him for the MVP award: