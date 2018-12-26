For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Chiefs create a fun and unique highlight video to promote Patrick Mahomes for MVP

By Pete Grathoff

December 26, 2018 01:11 PM

Every one of Patrick Mahomes 48 touchdown passes so far this season

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By
Up Next
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has taken the NFL by storm in his first year as a starter, and his numbers back it up. Here is every one of his touchdown passes so far this season. Music from KillerTracks.
By

A strong finish to the season could clinch the Chiefs the top seed in the AFC playoff field and potentially sew up the first Associated Press NFL MVP award for a Kansas City player.

Depending on who you listen to or read, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the leading candidate to be the league’s MVP heading into the season finale against the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium.

Mahomes leads in the NFL in touchdown passes (48), average yards per attempt (9.5) and ESPN’s quarterback rating (81.9). Mahomes is also second in passing yards (4,816) and passer rating (114.0).

No matter what happens, Mahomes has had a sensational season filled with some great highlights. The Chiefs made this nice video recap of Mahomes’ season while promoting him for the MVP award:

Related stories from Kansas City Star

for-petes-sake

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.

  Comments  