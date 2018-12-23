For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Santa Claus sneaked a beer in stands during Chiefs game against Seahawks

By Pete Grathoff

December 23, 2018 10:44 PM

Screengrab of PHXsupernova Twitter video
Screengrab of PHXsupernova Twitter video

Sunday was a tense night for Chiefs fans and a sip of beer quite possibly helped calm a few nerves.

At CenturyLink Field in Seattle, a fan in a Santa Claus suit may not have been nervous in the first half when he was spotted by the NBC cameras lifting his fake beard and taking a drink of a beer.

It made for a funny diversion during the Chiefs’ 38-31 loss against the Seahawks.

Take a look:

