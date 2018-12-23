Santa Claus sneaked a beer in stands during Chiefs game against Seahawks

Sunday was a tense night for Chiefs fans and a sip of beer quite possibly helped calm a few nerves.
At CenturyLink Field in Seattle, a fan in a Santa Claus suit may not have been nervous in the first half when he was spotted by the NBC cameras lifting his fake beard and taking a drink of a beer.
It made for a funny diversion during the Chiefs’ 38-31 loss against the Seahawks.
Take a look:
