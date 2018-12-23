Chiefs fans not feeling confident about team’s chances in the playoffs

It’s been a rough couple of decades for Chiefs fans.
The franchise’s postseason woes are well known by Chiefs Kingdom. It’s been nearly 25 years since the Chiefs last won a home playoff game, and that’s why Kansas City’s standing as the team with the best record in the AFC means little to some fans.
On Sunday, the Chiefs lost 38-31 at Seattle and have dropped two straight games, and their last victory came in overtime at home against Baltimore.
So, yeah, fans weren’t feeling great about their team after the loss to the Seahawks.
Here is a sample of what fans were saying on Twitter:
It wasn’t all doom and gloom.
There were some fans who were staying positive because the Chiefs can clinch the top seed in the AFC with a win this Sunday against the Raiders:
