Penn State shoots six straight free throws after Duquesne coach’s late-game meltdown

Things went south in a hurry for the Duquesne men’s basketball team late in its game Wednesday night against Penn State.
The teams were tied at 67 with 5.4 seconds to play when the Nittany Lions drew a shooting foul, and Dukes coach Keith Dambrot was then called for two technical fouls.
The result: Penn State shot six straight free throws and that proved to the the difference in the game as it won 73-67.
“It was a cumulative effect, really” Dambrot told reporters when asked about why he was so upset. “There were three block/charge calls and we didn’t get any of them. … I really don’t have any problem with the foul calls. Those are judgement calls. All three went against us.
“I thought at that point, though, the technical foul was a little quick. How does he think I’m going to react when three bang-bangs went against us? So come over say like, ‘You’ve got to calm down or I’m going to T you.’ You just can’t do that. That’s just disrespectful. They’re not doing that to Coach K (Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski).”
