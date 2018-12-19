Raiders fans are not happy the team has signed quarterback Nathan Peterman

Just when you thought Jon Gruden’s standing among Raiders fans couldn’t be any worse, the team goes and signs former Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Peterman was signed to Oakland’s practice squad, but that didn’t stop fans from unloading on Gruden and the Raiders.
Peterman, who has appeared in eight NFL games, has thrown 12 interceptions and three touchdowns and has a quarterback rating of just 32.5.
The Bills released Peterman last month after he threw three interceptions in a 41-9 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Oakland has a 3-11 record, traded star defensive player Khalil Mack to the Bears just before the season and dealt Amari Coooper to Dallas, where he has thrived.
This is a sample of what Raiders fans had to say (the suitable for work tweets, that is):
