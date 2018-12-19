For Pete's Sake

Map shows the team each state is rooting for in the College Football Playoff

By Pete Grathoff

December 19, 2018 09:08 AM

It seems that much of the United States is pulling for the underdog in the College Football Playoff.

The people who run SportsBetting.ag analyzed more than 100,000 tweets since Selection Sunday on Dec. 2 tracking the primary fan hashtags for Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma.

Using geotagging, the group then determined which team had the most support in each of the 50 states. The hashtags for the schools that was analyzed:

  • Alabama: #rolltide and #OutworkYesterday

  • Clemson: #ClemsonFamily and #allin

  • Notre Dame: #goirish and #uNDefeated

  • Oklahoma: #boomersooner and #oudna

Oklahoma, the No. 4 seed, was a runaway winner with 26 states, followed by Alabama (18), Notre Dame (four) and Clemson (two). The Sooners were the pick in Kansas and Missouri.

Here is the map:

CFP fan map.jpg
Courtesy of Sports Betting

