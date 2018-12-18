National writers give KU, K-State vastly different grades for football coaching hires

Twenty-one FBS schools have hired new football coaches, including three in the Big 12 and two in the state of Kansas.

One ESPN writer set out to give grades to each program’s hire, and it may come as no surprise that one of the schools in the Sunflower State got a high grade while the other didn’t.

But which school got the higher grade from ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg may be an eye-opener.

The grades are in a story that requires a subscription, so here is an excerpt on what Rittenberg wrote about Kansas’ hire of Les Miles, the former LSU coach, and K-State’s selection of Chris Klieman from North Dakota State.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

First, here is a sample of the criteria Rittenberg used for his grades: “They’re not based upon flash, as we’ve seen several big-name coaches flop. It’s about the right teams picking the right coaches with the right backgrounds at the right time. These hires are not easy, and there are no guarantees.”

Kansas State received an A-minus, the fifth-best grade. This is an excerpt of what Rittenberg wrote: “Klieman ... understands the player development and creative recruiting components that Kansas State needs, and is widely respected in the coaching industry. Kansas State needed someone with strong accolades as a program leader to take over for Snyder, a Hall of Famer. Klieman’s lack of FBS experience is a bit unsettling, but he should adjust soon enough.”

Kansas received the second-worst grade from Rittenberg: a D-plus. Here is an excerpt of what Rittenberg wrote: “I’ve gone back and forth on this hire more than any other. At first, I didn’t like it. Then, I started to see the excitement Miles brings to a Kansas program that desperately needs some buzz. But I still struggle to get past the schematic stubbornness on offense that doomed Miles at LSU, a program with every resource that Kansas lacks.”

You can read more of what Rittenberg wrote about the new coaches for the Wildcats and Jayhawks, along with the grades for the other 19 schools, by clicking or tapping this link.





CBS Sports’ Dennis Dodd also handed out grades for the coaching hires and he saw things quite differently.

Dodd gave K-State a C-plus for hiring Klieman and wrote in part: “Much will be expected. It is somewhat concerning that Klieman runs a pro style in the wide-open Big 12. Klieman better be able to get a quarterback — today — with Texas and Oklahoma set to dominate the league for years. In his favor, Klieman has been recruiting three-stars and winning championships in Fargo.”

The Jayhawks got the second-best grade with an A. This is an excerpt of what Dodd wrote: “At 64, Miles understands the ask is 6-6 (bowl eligibility). That’s a lot different than the expectations at LSU. There is already buzz around Kansas. Recruits should follow.”

You can read more of what Dodd wrote about KU, K-State and the other FBS hires, by clicking or tapping here.