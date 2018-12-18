NFL’s Next Gen stats show Panthers’ Donte Jackson ran 120 yards on his ‘Pick-2’

The most exciting play during the Saints’ 12-9 win over the Panthers on Monday night was made by a Carolina defensive player.
New Orleans went for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown to take a 12-7 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ pass was intercepted by Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who dashed the other way for a two-point score for the Panthers.
That would be the final points scored in the game as the Saints survived a slugfest.
Here is Jackson’s return:
The NFL’s Next Gen stats made this cool visualization of the play and showed Jackson ran a total of 121 yards after the ball was snapped:
