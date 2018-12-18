For Pete's Sake

NFL’s Next Gen stats show Panthers’ Donte Jackson ran 120 yards on his ‘Pick-2’

By Pete Grathoff

December 18, 2018 08:07 AM

Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis says everyone talks about the coaches, but it's the players who have to go out and execute.
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis says everyone talks about the coaches, but it's the players who have to go out and execute.
The most exciting play during the Saints’ 12-9 win over the Panthers on Monday night was made by a Carolina defensive player.

New Orleans went for a two-point conversion after scoring a touchdown to take a 12-7 lead in the fourth quarter. However, Saints quarterback Drew Brees’ pass was intercepted by Carolina cornerback Donte Jackson, who dashed the other way for a two-point score for the Panthers.

That would be the final points scored in the game as the Saints survived a slugfest.

Here is Jackson’s return:

The NFL’s Next Gen stats made this cool visualization of the play and showed Jackson ran a total of 121 yards after the ball was snapped:

