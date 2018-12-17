Patrick Mahomes will launch his own cereal, working on deal with ketchup company

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of the rare Kansas City athletes who has also become a national star.
Fans of other NFL teams have expressed their admiration of Mahomes, who has also graced the cover of Sports Illustrated. Television executives have specifically said Mahomes is one reason why NFL ratings are up this season.
It should be no surprise that Mahomes’ agent, Leigh Steinberg, expects that his client soon will be getting more national commercial exposure, too.
“We’re seeing the passing of an older guard as the Eli Mannings and Philip Rivers and Drew Breeses are heading toward the end of their careers,” Steinberg said on the Bloomberg Business of Sports podcast. “But they’ve reloaded really in a dynamic way. Our Patrick Mahomes or Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, these players will assume a larger role and they will be branded, too.”
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Steinberg spoke more about Mahomes’ impact, and mentioned how his love of ketchup became a huge story.
“We’re not ready to announce yet, but we’re in talks to do a deal with one of those groups,” Steinberg said of ketchup companies.
Steinberg said when the NFL season ends, Mahomes will be featured in more endorsement deals.
“The goal has been to keep him off billboards and television in Kansas City and to allow his play on the field to develop, so that he doesn’t look ridiculous like a Johnny Manziel with 20 billboards in Cleveland and he’s struggling on the field,” Steinberg said. “And to allow him to prove to everyone he’s serious about football. As soon as the off-season hits, we’ve got a load of different deals ready for public airing.”
Steinberg said the contracts are in the $500,000 range, and would be for products in automotive, clothing and soft drinks. Mahomes’ own cereal also is in development. The name: “Patty Flakes.”
“The important thing here is to not overexpose so that you become sick of seeing him so much,” Steinberg said. “Peyton Manning is great and all that, but if I see another ad, it just doesn’t resonate because he’s on so many. We want to be careful. He’s got a long career ahead of him. ...
“It’ll all be quality companies that have a positive vision. There will be tie-ins to charity. We’re putting together a charitable foundation for him that will help kids at risk ... that will operate in Kansas City and back in Texas. It will be a handsome portfolio.”
You can listen to the podcast here.
Comments