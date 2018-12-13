Here are three angles of Patrick Mahomes tossing a TD pass after faking a throwaway

The Chiefs’ opening drive of Thursday night’s game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium was certainly entertaining.
Mahomes scrambled on a third-down play that seemed destined to be a sack. Instead, Mahomes completed a pass to Damien Williams for a first down.
The Chiefs drove to the 5-yard line and Mahomes pulled off more magic. He glided to the sideline and didn’t seem to have an open receiver.
Mahomes faked throwing the ball away and then connected with Demarcus Robinson for a touchdown.
Take a look at the play from three different angles:
The play amazed some former Chiefs:
Louis Riddick of ESPN thinks there is no reason to wait until the end of the season to give Mahomes some hardware:
Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant was certainly impressed:
