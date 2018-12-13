It seems Stephen A. Smith doesn’t know much about Chiefs or Chargers

The look on the Tedy Bruschi’s face says it all. Ditto for Max Kellerman.
During Thursday’s “First Take” on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith basically showed he knows little about the Chiefs or Chargers. Smith, Kellerman and Bruschi were talking about Thursday night’s AFC showdown at Arrowhead Stadium when Smith said he was looking forward to Spencer Ware playing.
Kellerman then noted Ware is not expected to play.
OK, then Smith talked about watching the Chargers’ Hunter Henry play against the Chiefs’ Derrick Johnson.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Um, what?
Henry, a tight end, suffered an ACL injury in May and hasn’t played this season. Johnson, the linebacker, was cut by the Chiefs ... in February.
Take a look at the conversation:
Comments