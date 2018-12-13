For Pete's Sake

Kansas City Police Department trolls Chargers ahead of Thursday’s game with Chiefs

By Pete Grathoff

December 13, 2018 08:12 AM

One Minute Preview: Los Angeles Chargers (round two)

Do you still sometimes say San Diego Chargers?

You’re not alone. A lot of people haven’t quite committed the team’s move to Los Angeles to memory.

The Kansas City Police Department, however, is keenly aware that the Chargers moved from San Diego ahead of the 2017 season.

On Wednesday, the police poked fun at the Chargers about it on Twitter while also reminding fans that traffic around Arrowhead Stadium could me messy before Thursday’s game.

The police tweeted: “While our football team doesn’t have to move cities to get fans, we’d like to keep our city’s traffic (both fans & commuters) moving during tomorrow’s Chiefs vs Chargers game. Stadium full of people will be going to Arrowhead during rush hour. Plan alt. routes or extra time.”

“Doesn’t have to move cities to get fans” is pretty funny, right?

We won’t mention what happened in 1963, because that’s ancient history.

