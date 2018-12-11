Chiefs make gains in most NFL power rankings after beating Ravens

Sunday was one of the crazier days in the NFL this season.
There were wild plays, great comebacks, huge upsets and much more.
The Chiefs rallied late and beat the Baltimore Ravens 27-24 in overtime at Arrowhead Stadium. While the Chiefs won, the other three AFC division leaders all lost, as did the NFC’s top team, the Rams.
Not surprisingly, there was shuffling among the national NFL power rankings. Here is where the Chiefs, 11-2, were placed:
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports had the Chiefs at No. 3 for a fourth straight week. He wrote in part: “I don’t even know what to say about Patrick Mahomes anymore. His 48-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on fourth down to keep the Chiefs alive on Sunday was as good as you’ll ever see.”
Elliot Harrison of NFL.com bumped the Chiefs from No. 4 to No. 2 behind New Orleans. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Much of the country might see the Chiefs’ three-point overtime win against the Ravens as a stumble — but this space sees it as a glowing positive. Kansas City has not won a defensive battle all season, and although Sunday’s affair would hardly be classified as a Neil Smith- and Albert Lewis-inspired defensive slugfest, the Chiefs defense made some huge stops.”
Mark Maske of the Washington Post moved the Chiefs to No. 1. He wrote in part: “Patrick Mahomes probably reclaimed front-runner status in the league MVP chase with his crunch-time exploits in Sunday’s victory over the Ravens. The Chiefs now are in very good position to secure the AFC’s top postseason seed, even if they stumble Thursday night against the Chargers.”
ESPN pushed the Chiefs up a spot to No. 2 behind the Saints. Adam Teicher wrote: “A win over the Chargers on Thursday night ... would get the Chiefs one of their goals — they would clinch the AFC West title — and get them close to another, which is home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.”
Bleacher Reporter kicked the Chiefs up one spot to No. 2. It wrote in part: “The marquee game of the early slate of games in Week 14 was a classic duel of offense vs. defense — the high-octane Chiefs locking horns with the stifling Ravens.
“The game lived up to the billing, too: a back-and-forth affair that went to overtime.
“If the Chiefs are able to make it all the way to Atlanta and Super Bowl LIII, this may well be one of the seminal moments of that journey.”
USA Today moved the Chiefs from fourth to No. 3. Nate Davis wrote: “We’re tired of those touting how hard it will be for visitors to win at Arrowhead in January. K.C. has lost six straight home playoff games.”
SB Nation pushed the Chiefs up two slots to No. 4. Ryan Van Bibber wrote: “You could probably flip the (No. 3) Rams and Chiefs and not matter too much. Sure, Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff are young, but what they’ve done this season is enough to convince me. Goff did it against the Chiefs in one of the best games of the season so far. There’s some recenct bias given what Mahomes did on Sunday against the Ravens, but that was pretty damn impressive. I do worry about Andy Reid and clock management late in a game.”
Vinnie Iyer of the Sporting News also kicked the Chiefs up two slots, but has them at No. 2. He wrote in part: “Patrick Mahomes’ latest magic gave him a big boost in his MVP campaign, and more important, it gave his team some cushion for home-field advantage in the AFC playoffs.”
