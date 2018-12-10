‘I finished strong.’ Singer at Packers game fakes way through part of national anthem

This is an instance of life imitating life.
Before Sunday’s Packers-Falcons game in Green Bay, Wis., the singer of the national anthem appeared to skip ahead ahead in the lyrics, then used filler words over part of the song.
In the movie “The Naked Gun,” police officer Frank Drebin (played by the late Leslie Nielsen) sings that anthem before a baseball game and gives a comically bad performance. At one point, Drebin also fills in gibberish for part of the lyrics he has forgotten.
That’s what happened Sunday.
At the Packers game, Frank Hermans skipped over the lines, “Whose broad stripes and bright stars, through the perilous fight.”
After faking his way a bit, Hermans got on track by jumping back to “bright stars” at one point. After that, everything was flawless.
To his credit, Hermans owned up to the mistake with a message posted on Facebook.
He wrote: “Well here it is. I got a call at 9 AM this morning to sub for a country music star who is snowed in. My big opportunity of a lifetime I thoroughly enjoyed myself but the nerves got to me, take a listen. Epic fail is the title of the video, at least I finished strong. When the big flag was coming out as I was singing the song right at the point where I messed up a woman fell and a man fell on top of her kind of threw me off my game, still no excuse. I’ve sung the song 1000 times. Thank you Packers for the opportunity, I will prepare better next time if asked. Yes I am that guy. Maybe I will make the Manitowoc Minute with Charlie Berens.”
It was still a better rendition than Drebin (and Roseanne Barr). You can see Drebin’s here:
