For Pete's Sake

In two-play span, Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look pass and then a sidearm missile

By Pete Grathoff

December 09, 2018 02:53 PM

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes completes a pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the second quarter during Sunday’s football game on December 9, 2018 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo made a bold proclamation during Sunday’s Chiefs-Ravens game.

While watching a replay of a throw by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Romo was simply amazed. He said: “That, you will not see again anywhere else this year.”

“That” was a no-look pass from Mahomes to receiver Demarcus Robinson.

Each week, Mahomes seems to do something unbelievable and that was the case on this throw:

That play went for 17 yards and gave the Chiefs a first down. On the very next play, Mahomes threw a sidearm rocket to running back Spencer Ware that went for 24 yards.

