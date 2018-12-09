In two-play span, Patrick Mahomes threw a no-look pass and then a sidearm missile

CBS broadcaster Tony Romo made a bold proclamation during Sunday’s Chiefs-Ravens game.
While watching a replay of a throw by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Romo was simply amazed. He said: “That, you will not see again anywhere else this year.”
“That” was a no-look pass from Mahomes to receiver Demarcus Robinson.
Each week, Mahomes seems to do something unbelievable and that was the case on this throw:
That play went for 17 yards and gave the Chiefs a first down. On the very next play, Mahomes threw a sidearm rocket to running back Spencer Ware that went for 24 yards.
