Here is the first play that led to Tyreek Hill briefly leaving Chiefs-Ravens game

The good news is Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill appears to be fine.
But there were a few nervous moments at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday when Hill left the Chiefs’ game against the Ravens because of an apparent injury.
Hill was in pain on the sideline when the Chiefs scored their first touchdown, but when the offense got the ball back, he returned.
And, not surprisingly, Hill had a couple of great plays after he was back. There was an 18-yard catch to open a drive that culminated in the Chiefs’ second touchdown. Hill also somehow avoided a pair of Ravens defenders on a third-and-19 play that picked up 21 yards.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
So, yeah, Hill looked fine.
Here is the play that sent Hill to the sideline:
Shortly before halftime, Hill again left the game because of a heel injury.
Comments