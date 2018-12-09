Here is who national experts are saying will win Chiefs’ game against the Ravens

The Chiefs are an overwhelming favorite to win on Sunday and improve to 11-2 on the season.
But no one expects this victory will come easy.
The Chiefs will play the Ravens at noon, and the game will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5).
Of the 47 national NFL observers who made straight-up picks for the game, all but four believed the Chiefs would win a close game. Here is the breakdown and what people are saying about the game.
David Steele of the Sporting News predicted a 30-24 win for the Chiefs. This is part of what he wrote: “The Chiefs sent up red flags galore in their win in Oakland, with the defense giving up 33 to the Raiders. Their new Kareem Hunt-less offense isn’t facing the Raiders defense this week, either. The Ravens smothered Matt Ryan and the Falcons in Atlanta last week and are capable of doing damage every week against anybody (even if they don’t always pull it off). Nevertheless, the Ravens’ secondary is on high alert.”
Elliot Harrison of NFL.com forecast a 27-24 Chiefs win. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “Baltimore’s defense has performed quite admirably this season, pacing the league in points and yards allowed, thus allowing the offense to play conservative lately with Lamar Jackson under center. Don’t think the unit matches up too well against this week’s opponent, though. When the Ravens’ pass rush doesn’t get home, the secondary can get exposed. Now, that group has played great most of the year, but Baltimore hasn’t seen a quarterback who throws on the move like Patrick Mahomes or a wide receiver who moves like Tyreek Hill.”
Six of eight CBS Sports writers picked the Chiefs: Pete Prisco, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, David Richard, Jared Dubin and Jamey Eisenberg. Jason La Canfora and Will Brinson chose the Ravens. Prisco predicted a 27-21 Chiefs victory. He wrote in part: “Baltimore loves to blitz, which they will do against Patrick Mahomes. I think that will disrupt him some, but not enough. The Chiefs will win it, but the Ravens will hang around with Lamar Jackson at quarterback.”
The seven SB Nation writers went with the Chiefs: Adam Stites, Ryan Van Bibber, David Fucillo, Stephen White, Christian D’Andrea, Charles McDonald and Geoff Schwartz. Van Bibber said the result of this game will be felt around the AFC. He wrote in part: “If any team has the defense to cool the Chiefs’ heels, it’s the Ravens. And they’ll no doubt have spent some time watching the tape from Baltimore’s (one-point) loss to the Saints to try and figure out a way around it. This might be the most important game of the week for the AFC playoff picture. A Chiefs’ loss coupled with an easy Chargers’ win over the Bengals would put those two teams even at 10-3, putting them into a heated battle for the division title down the stretch. The Ravens have won three straight, but they’re narrowly hanging onto the last wild card spot. A loss this week opens that race wide open.”
The eight Pro Focus Football writers predicted a Chiefs victory: Neil Hornsby, Steve, Palazzolo, Mike Renner, Sam Monson, Gordon McGuinness, Zac Robinson, Jeff Ratcliffe and Nathan Jahnke.
All of ESPN’s 10 experts think the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick, Seth Wickersham, Mike Golic, Trey Wingo, Molly Qerim, Kevin Seifert and Mike Clay.
Four of USA Today’s five experts went with the Chiefs: Lorenzo Reyes (final score: 31-26), Mike Jones (34-24), Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz (35-21) and Nate Davis (31-20). However, Jarrett Bell is picking a 30-27 win for the Ravens.
Six of the seven Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers believe the Chiefs will prevail: Andrew Brandt, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Albert Breer, Bette Marston and Jenny Vrentas. Mark Mravic picked the Ravens.
A bonus this week: the writers who cover the opposing team made picks, too. While not national-media members, the Baltimore Sun’s six football writers who made picks were split. But the average margin of victory among those picks was less than five points.
