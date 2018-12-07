Derrick Henry had biggest fantasy game of the year. Why that upset a lot of people

In most fantasy football leagues, the playoffs have started and that’s when the money (and the bragging rights) are won.
So you might be thinking that people who have Titans running back Derrick Henry on their team were feeling pretty good right now. Well, some were.
Henry ran for 238 yards and four touchdowns in Tennessee’s 30-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night.
According to the NFL Network, that was the biggest fantasy football game of the 2018 season for any player:
Why wasn’t it happiness for everyone?
Some people with Henry on their team weren’t feeling great because they had him on the bench. Others had to play a team with Henry, while a few picked up Henry after Kareem Hunt was cut by the Chiefs.
