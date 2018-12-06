Alex Smith reportedly has complications from leg injury; team asks for privacy

Former Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith reportedly is facing complications in his recovery from two broken bones in his leg, according to multiple news outlets.
Smith, 34, suffered a broken fibula and tibia in his leg after being sacked during Washington’s game against the Texans on Nov. 18. The Burgundy Blog, which covers the Washington football team, reported Wednesday night that Smith was dealing with a post-surgery infection.
Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted on Thursday: “Smith is battling an infection related to the surgery he had on his broken fibula and tibia, sources say. It’s premature to say what this means for his playing future. But it is being handled with care and dealt with seriously by doctors.”
On Thursday morning, Washington tweeted this statement: “On behalf of Alex Smith, we appreciate all of the concerns and prayers over the injury he incurred on November 18th against the Houston Texans. Although this is a serious injury, Alex and his family remain strong. We would ask that everyone please honor the Smith family’s request for privacy at this time.”
Smith, who played five seasons for the Chiefs and helped them to four playoff appearances, was traded to Washington earlier this year.
