Iowa State AD used fan turnout in Kansas City to convince Alamo Bowl to pick Cyclones

If there is one thing Kansas Citians can count on each March, it’s the influx of Iowa State fans for the Big 12 tournament.
Cyclones supporters travel well to our fair city, and that’s something Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard noted when making the pitch for the Alamo Bowl to pick his school.
That’s what happened as Iowa State will face Washington State on Dec. 28 at 8 p.m.
After the Cyclones were announced for the game, Pollard tweeted on Sunday: “We told the folks in San Antonio to talk to the Kansas City Sports Commission and Tourism Bureau to get a real understanding of how Cyclone fans will travel!”
A few hours later, Pollard started the first of what have been regular updates on ticket sales/pushing fans to buy tickets. He tweeted: “Cyclone fans doing what they do best. We have already sold over 4,200 ticket tonight (includes nearly 400 students) and have sold-out of travel packages (nearly 600 travel packages). Lookout San Antonio - here we come!”
On Monday, Pollard wrote: “Cyclone travel packages are selling like Clonecones! We are now working on our 5th charter plane and have sold 850 packages. Can’t wait to get a ticket update this morning.”
Here was that ticket update from Pollard: “ISU students clearly want to travel to San Antonio. Sold nearly 600 student tickets and over 5,000 total tickets Sunday night. Can’t wait to see what we sell today and the rest of the week.”
He updated that again later on Monday: “Cyclone Nation continues to do what they do best - buying @valeroalamobowl tickets in mass. We sold several thousand more tickets today and should be over 10,000 tickets sold by Tuesday morning. Let’s sellout our allotment and ask for more! Go Cyclones!”
