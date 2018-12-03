Royals OF Alex Gordon pumps up the crowd before Chiefs Sunday night game

The Kansas City Chiefs invited Royals left field Alex Gordon to beat the drum to help pump up the crowd before the first kick of Sunday night's football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.
Royals’ Alex Gordon uninjured after hitting a deer with his car

By Pete Grathoff And Bob Cronkleton

December 03, 2018 09:38 AM

Deer are often on the move at dawn and dusk, and that means drivers have should take care to watch for the animals.

Royals left fielder Alex Gordon learned that lesson Sunday.

Terry Ziegler, the chief of police for Kansas City, Kan., tweeted that an officer “was dispatched on an accident involving a deer (635 and K5) on 12/2/18 & the driver of the wrecked vehicle turned out to be Alex Gordon. Glad he wasn’t hurt!!!”

While Gordon was fine, Ziegler didn’t know the status of the deer.

Ziegler also posted a photo of Gordon with the officer on Instagram:

It’s been an eventful offseason for Gordon. He drove the pace car at a NASCAR race at Kansas Speedway in October and banged the Chiefs drum at a game last month at Arrowhead Stadium.

Oh, and he also won his sixth Gold Glove award.

