Jim Ross audio was added to Travis Kelce’s Stone Cold Stunner TD celebration

Last week, the New York Times picked its 15 favorite NFL touchdown celebrations of the season, and two Chiefs scores made the list.
Another candidate came Sunday when Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce used a move made famous by WWE star Steve Austin.
Kelce pulled a Stone Cold Stunner on fullback Anthony Sherman after scoring the first touchdown of the game.
As if that wasn’t fun enough, Twitter user CJ Fogler added audio of legendary wrestling announcer Jim Ross calling a Stone Cold Stunner.
Here it is:
