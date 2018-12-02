Watch Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill put an ‘ankle-breaking’ move on Raiders’ Marcus Gilchrist

Give Tyreek Hill room to run and he’ll flat-out sprint past defenders.
Hill also has been known to make some “ankle-breaking” moves on players who try to stop him.
That was the case Sunday when Hill and the Chiefs took on the Raiders in Oakland. In the first quarter, Hill took a handoff and the Raiders’ Marcus Gilchrist tried to get into position to make a tackle.
However, Hill made a juke move and Gilchrist had no chance. Gilchrist fell to the ground as Hill sped past him for a 33-yard run.
