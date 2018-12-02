Screenshot of Shawn Stewart Twitter GIF
Watch Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill put an ‘ankle-breaking’ move on Raiders’ Marcus Gilchrist

By Pete Grathoff

December 02, 2018 04:38 PM

Give Tyreek Hill room to run and he’ll flat-out sprint past defenders.

Hill also has been known to make some “ankle-breaking” moves on players who try to stop him.

That was the case Sunday when Hill and the Chiefs took on the Raiders in Oakland. In the first quarter, Hill took a handoff and the Raiders’ Marcus Gilchrist tried to get into position to make a tackle.

However, Hill made a juke move and Gilchrist had no chance. Gilchrist fell to the ground as Hill sped past him for a 33-yard run.

Take a look:

