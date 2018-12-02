Here is who the national experts are saying will win Chiefs’ game against the Raiders

Is this reason for optimism? Or concern?
The Chiefs are playing longtime rival Oakland on Sunday and I could not find a single person who believes the Raiders will win on their home field. That’s a first for this season as at least one expert has picked the Chiefs to lose. Not so on Sunday.
The Chiefs will play the Raiders at 3:05 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on CBS (Ch. 5).
Of the 47 national NFL observers who made straight-up picks for the game, no one went with the silver and black. Here is the breakdown and what people are saying about the game. Note: all picks were made before the Chiefs released running back Kareem Hunt on Friday.
Elliot Harrison of NFL.com predicted a 38-26 Chiefs victory. He wrote in part: “Unless Oakland plays keep-away via running backs Doug Martin and Jalen Richard, or unless Patrick Mahomes actually plays as poorly as a quarterback making his 13th career start, this will be a double-digit road win for K.C.”
David Steele of the Sporting News thinks the Chiefs will win 44-20. Here is an excerpt of what he wrote: “The Chiefs should have caught their breath from the Rams shootout during their bye week, but if they haven’t, here’s another chance. They need to put the Raiders out of their misery early; not doing so, especially against an offense that can’t protect Derek Carr, would be a bad sign for later, when it really starts to count.”
All eight CBS Sports writers picked the Chiefs: Jason La Canfora, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, John Breech, Pete Prisco, Jared Dubin, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg. Prisco predicted a 41-17 Chiefs blowout win. He wrote in part: “The Chiefs are coming off a bye and face their rivals on the road in what should be an easy game for Kansas City. The Oakland defense isn’t good and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense will roll.”
The eight Pro Focus Football writers predicted a Chiefs victory: Neil Hornsby, Steve Palazzolo, Mike Renner, Sam Monson, Gordon McGuinness, Zac Robinson, Jeff Ratcliffe and Nathan Jahnke.
All of ESPN’s 10 experts think the Chiefs will win: Matt Bowen, Dan Graziano, Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick, Seth Wickersham, Mike Golic, Trey Wingo, Molly Qerim, Kevin Seifert and Mike Clay.
It was a clean sweep for the Chiefs among USA Today’s five experts: Lorenzo Reyes, Mike Jones, Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz, Jarrett Bell and Nate Davis.
The seven Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback writers believe the Chiefs will prevail: Andrew Brandt, Mitch Goldich, Jonathan Jones, Albert Breer, Bette Marston, Mark Mravic and Jenny Vrentas.
Each of the seven SB Nation writers went with the Chiefs: Adam Stites, Ryan Van Bibber, David Fucillo, Stephen White, Christian D’Andrea, Charles McDonald and Geoff Schwartz.
