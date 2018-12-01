People around nation amazed, impressed with Jalen Hurts after he leads Alabama to win

Oh, there might be a movie made about this one day.
On Saturday, quarterback Jalen Hurts replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa and led Alabama to a pair of scoring drives in the fourth quarter of the Crimson Tide’s 35-28 win over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.
Things had come full circle.
In last season’s College Football Championship game, Hurts was benched in the second half of Alabama’s game against Georgia and watched Tagovailoa lead the Crimson Tide’s comeback win.
Hurts could have pouted about losing his job. He could have criticized coach Nick Saban. He could have transferred. Instead, Hurts stuck around and found redemption on Saturday.
People watching around the nation were amazed and impressed with Hurts. This is a sample of wht they were saying.
