Chiefs fans aren’t in agreement about release of running back Kareem Hunt

I think most everyone can agree that happened fast.
About six hours after a video surfaced of running back Kareem Hunt shoving and kicking a woman during an incident in February, the Chiefs released Hunt on Friday night.
Hunt, who was the NFL’s leading rusher as a rookie last year, was an integral part of the high-powered Chiefs offense. Nevertheless, the Chiefs parted ways with Hunt.
Chiefs fans weren’t in agreement with how the Chiefs handled Hunt’s departure.
Some supported the move:
Others did not agree or were stunned:
Then there were those who wished Hunt well:
And, finally, those who were conflicted:
