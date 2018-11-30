Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs won’t overlook the Raiders: ‘It’s a rivalry game.’

This likely was recorded before Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joined the pregame fun at the Sporting Kansas City game, but he talked with the NFL Network on a variety of subjects on Thursday night.
That included not overlooking the Raiders this Sunday, the viral videos of Mahomes’ pregame throws, coach Andy Reid’s passing technique and, of course, ketchup.
Let’s start with what Mahomes said about the Chiefs opening as a nearly two-touchdown favorite in Oakland. The Chiefs have a 9-2 record, while the Raiders are 2-9. That all means nothing to Mahomes.
“When you play the Oakland Raiders when you’re the Kansas City Chiefs, you know they’re going to come out with that mentality that they’re going to win,” Mahomes said. “They’re going to come out fighting. It’s a rivalry game. We’re just going to keep that mentality, and we have to come in every single day and get better and come out there with the fight and determination to win the football game.”
Videos have been shared on Twitter of Mahomes warming up before a game, and he at times has appeared to throw the ball the length of the field.
“I’ve seen a couple videos,” Mahomes said. “That kind of goes back to my baseball days, just being able to long toss and do those things. It’s something I have to do in order to get warm. I think I got a pretty good angle, I don’t think I threw the ball that far.”
Mahomes also was asked to critique the throwing motion of coach Andy Reid, when he was 13 years old. The video of Reid at a Punt, Pass & Kick competition was shown and Mahomes said: “It looks pretty nice. A little wobbly on the spiral, but I think the mechanics and the fundamentals were for sure there.”
Finally, this Mahomes-ketchup thing won’t die. He was asked if the condiment was on his Thanksgiving table.
“One hundred percent,” he said. “You can’t have a good Thanksgiving meal without a little bit of ketchup on the side.”
Here is the interview:
