Three Chiefs land in top five of ESPN’s ranking of NFL’s best under-25 players

Here’s the thing about the Chiefs this season: they’re not only good, they’re also young.
In fact, ESPN ranked the top 25 NFL players who are under the age of 25, and the top of the list is full of Chiefs.
Three of top five spots are Kansas City players. The Saints and Steelers are the only other teams that have three players who made the ranking. Only the Rams have two players in the top 10.
At No. 1 is quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Here is a portion of a quote that ESPN’s Mike Sando got from an NFL talent evaluator about Mahomes, who is in his first season as a starter: “He makes the same throws as Aaron Rodgers and is a great kid.”
Receiver Tyreek Hill is ranked second.
Here is a bit of what a veteran coach told Sando: “Tyreek Hill is a really elite return man and a really effective every-down wide receiver who is an elite deep threat and can also run all the special plays — the jet sweeps, reverses, those things. Can you name another guy like that?”
Running back Kareem Hunt, last season’s NFL rushing champion, is fifth on the list, behind Rams running back Todd Gurley (No. 3) and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (No. 4).
Here is part of what an NFL executive told Sando: “He has breakaway speed and unique receiving skills, and then is the beneficiary of a playcaller who knows how to use all the weapons.”
The story requires a subscription to ESPN+, but here is a link to it.
