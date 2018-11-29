Deion Sanders believes Eric Berry’s return will give the entire Chiefs defense a lift

There is no word on whether safety Eric Berry will play this Sunday in the Chiefs’ game at Oakland, but he took a big step toward making his 2018 debut by returning to practice on Wednesday.
Berry, who was out because of a heel injury, has yet to play this season. Will Berry make an impact on the Chiefs’ defense when he returns?
Former star cornerback Deion Sanders says yes.
While on the NFL Network on Wednesday, Sanders was asked about Berry’s return, and he believes it will benefit the Chiefs as a whole.
“Eric Berry’s the quarterback of that defense,” Sanders said. “Most safeties are. He’s very communicative, he can go down and play in the box, he can play in the middle of the field, he can come down and make the tackle, his ball skills are phenomenal. But again, a lot like Aqib (Talib of the Rams), he is the whole confidence, he is the whole je ne sais quoi, he is the attitude of that whole defense, man. When he’s back there, people just feel better. And if you feel better baby, you’re going to play better.”
Here is the clip of Sanders’ analysis:
