Grateful K-State fans shower Bill Snyder with praise as he announces retirement

Twenty years ago, the Kansas State football team lost a gut-wrenching overtime contest to Texas A&M in the Big 12 championship game and missed out on a chance to play for a national title.

To anyone who followed K-State football in the late 1980s, it would have seemed ludicrous that the Wildcats were in the position.

The Wildcats had a 27-game winless streak when Bill Snyder took over as coach in 1989. But he proceeded to turn K-State into a conference powerhouse that included six 11-win seasons in a seven-year period and 11 consecutive bowl appearances.

By 1998, the Wildcats were unbeaten and playing in the Big 12 championship game with a chance to get to the title game.

Snyder, who authored “the greatest turnaround in college football history,” announced Sunday that he was retiring.

A grateful group of Wildcats fans showered Snyder with praise and appreciation:

November 30, 1988. Bill Snyder took over the worst football program in the nation and made them relevant again. Thank you for everything you did for Kansas State University Coach Snyder. You were a one in a million coach. pic.twitter.com/9Jneahh3g5 — Dylan Rosenhagen (@DRose50) December 2, 2018

Coach Snyder used 16 goals for success through the medium of college football to help introduce the greatness of K-State to the world. He made us all a little more proud to be a Wildcat. https://t.co/GIvzNPxEGf — Todd Hutchinson (@ToddHutchinson) December 2, 2018

God speed Coach Snyder. You have done a better job than anyone in the history of the game plus you took time to reach out and comfort others in their time of need, including me.

Thats the way you measure people, not wins and losses.

I'll never forget that kindness. — frank boal (@realfrankboal) December 2, 2018

The environment Coach Snyder created was the reason why all my friends stood in line in the wee hours of the morning to get the front row seats of the student section. pic.twitter.com/UISUKHPR18 — Macy Warburton (@Macy_Noelle) December 2, 2018

Bill Snyder gave me November 2003 at Arrowhead..he is and will always be the Goat ..#EMAW @CoachBillSnyder — Koppe22 (@TKoppe22) December 2, 2018

Coach Snyder, one of the purest to ever do it is hanging them up... Took a bottom feeder program and made them relevant for a long time. Did it the right way . Salute to #BillSnyder #KSU — KEMBA FOR MVP (@Lucas_marionC) December 2, 2018

Thanks Coach Snyder pic.twitter.com/fqGPrKG0LJ — Doug Egbert (@ppride1) December 2, 2018

Agreed. Enjoy your second retirement, this one just as hard-earned and well-deserved as the last, Coach Snyder. https://t.co/eedBi52fhI — Vineyard Dawg (@vineyarddawg) December 2, 2018

ESPN just broke into their playoff selection show to talk about Snyder’s retirement. Praise and sentiment expressed by each of the 5 panel members. There won’t be another like him. #kstateFB — Aaron Harries (@aarhar) December 2, 2018

I make terrible fanboy videos because of Bill Snyder.. I love college football because Bill Snyder gave me a reason to pay attention. Truly the end of an amazing era as a fan .. #EMAW — Koppe22 (@TKoppe22) December 2, 2018

Great career Mr. Snyder, single handedly saved a program and brought it into relevancy. One of the greatest coaches of all time. They need to name the damn town after you. So long Purple Wizard — The Bottom Feeder (@MatthewisTHICC) December 2, 2018

Bill Snyder is the reason I went to a @KState and the reason I’m so passionate about it. Without him that university and the city of @VisitMHK wouldn’t be the what it is. Thank you for everything. #legend — DeAnna (@FakeTrophyWife) December 2, 2018

Thank you, Coach Snyder! A true class act in college football. #EMAW — Todd Carley (@BodySlammer) December 2, 2018

Thank you Coach Snyder for taking time to meet with me when I was a young coach just trying to find my way. "Be where your feet are" he said, with hard work and a commitment to where you're at, the results will come. Kansas State football and I are forever thankful. pic.twitter.com/DyMlIf5TH8 — Mitch Leppke (@CoachLeppke) December 2, 2018

Thank you Bill Snyder. Thank you for everything you did for Kansas State and the city of Manhattan. One of the greatest to coach the game of football. #emaw pic.twitter.com/n0DfgSnYbw — GAT (@sprotsGAT) December 2, 2018

There will never be another Bill Snyder in my lifetime. Everything K-State is today is because of this man. Saturday’s in the fall will have a void we won’t be able to replace. Thank You Bill for everything! #legend #family — Robert Wilson (@emawbobby) December 2, 2018

If there was one man who encapsulates everything I love about college football it’s Bill Snyder. He did things that a Saban or a Swinney or a Stoops could ever do. He built a program from… https://t.co/BQDQCBBwtT — Justin Smith (@JustinSmithOKC) December 2, 2018

Hard to find all of the words of appreciation. A coach to look up to, a man who did it the right way and a person that built a program that means so much to many.



Thank You Coach Snyder! — Chris Rose (@gymclasslife) December 2, 2018