KU AD Jeff Long received a nice ‘edible’ as thank you for hiring Les Miles

This, of course, didn’t factor into Kansas athletic director Jeff Long’s decision.
But Long seemed happy to receive an edible arrangement that was promised him by a KU blogger if the school hired Les Miles as football coach.
Miles got the job on Nov. 18, and Long received the lovely gift of fruit on Tuesday.
Here is the original (and funny) promise of the edible arrangement:
Long tweeted a photo of the gift and wrote: “Thanks @cmlippol for the edible!! Promise made...promise kept!! Now come see us next fall!! Rock Chalk!!!”
Long’s daughter Christina responded to her dad’s tweet with this gem: “You have to call it an edible arrangement dad you cant just call it an edible thats an entirely different thing”
She’s right, of course. But at least Long included the photo of the fruit with his tweet, and fortunately he didn’t receive, say, a plate of brownies.
Many people got a laugh out of Christina’s tweet, and Edible Arrangements also responded with a fun meme:
