Fans at Iowa college continue tradition of chucking toilet paper on the court

Just a guess here, but I bet these fans didn’t sneak the toilet paper into the arena.
At William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, fans of the men’s basketball team have a unique tradition. When the Statesmen score their first basket against rival Grand View, all the fans toss toilet paper on the court.
And it’s a mess. But the fans seem to like it.
According to William Penn’s website, the tradition dates to the 1981-82 season against Central College. After William Penn moved to the Midwest Classic Conference, the contest against Grand View became the “toilet paper game.”
Monday was the annual “toilet paper game.”
