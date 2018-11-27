William Penn fans throw toilet paper on court after first points of game

Fans of William Penn University throw toilet paper on the court, as is annual tradition when the Statesmen score their first points of the game against rival Grand View University.
Fans at Iowa college continue tradition of chucking toilet paper on the court

By Pete Grathoff

November 27, 2018 11:36 AM

Just a guess here, but I bet these fans didn’t sneak the toilet paper into the arena.

At William Penn University in Oskaloosa, Iowa, fans of the men’s basketball team have a unique tradition. When the Statesmen score their first basket against rival Grand View, all the fans toss toilet paper on the court.

And it’s a mess. But the fans seem to like it.

According to William Penn’s website, the tradition dates to the 1981-82 season against Central College. After William Penn moved to the Midwest Classic Conference, the contest against Grand View became the “toilet paper game.”

Monday was the annual “toilet paper game.”

