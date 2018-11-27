Here is where the Chiefs landed in the Week 13 NFL power rankings

It seemed likely that the Chiefs’ spot in the national NFL power rankings would remain static following their bye week.
But wouldn’t you know it? One writer did move the Chiefs up in his list despite Kansas City taking the week off.
For the most part, however, the 9-2 Chiefs remained in place in the power rankings. Here is where they landed in seven of the rankings and what people were saying about the Chiefs (surprisingly, there was nary a word about Patrick Mahomes):
The Sports Illustrated Monday Morning Quarterback group put the Chiefs at No. 3 behind the Saints and Rams. Mitch Goldich wrote in part: “The Chiefs are still on top of the AFC, and gained a little cushion in their quest for a first-round bye thanks to Pittsburgh’s loss. Still, they want the top seed and would lose the tiebreaker to New England.”
Frank Schwab of Yahoo Sports had the Chiefs at No. 3 for a second straight week. He wrote in part: “Eric Berry is a special player. He’s supposed to practice this week and presumably return sometime in December. It’s possible he’s just not the same player, at least for the rest of this season. But if he is? That changes things for Kansas City.”
The Washington Post moved the Chiefs up one spot to No. 3 as the Steelers dropped. Mark Maske wrote: “The Chiefs had their bye week to recover from their warp-speed loss to the Rams. They should be able to get back into the win column Sunday, when they take on the Raiders in Oakland for the first of their two remaining games against their lowly divisional opponent.”
ESPN kept the Chiefs at No. 3. Adam Teicher wrote that the Chiefs’ toughest remaining game likely is Week 16 at Seattle.
SB Nation’s Rebecca Toback put the Chiefs at No. 3 again. She wrote in part: “Kansas City’s margin for error is very small in the final five weeks of the season, including their meeting with LA in Week 15.”
USA Today had the Chiefs No. 3 for a second straight week. Nate Davis wrote: “Remaining schedule is a Raiders sandwich with Ravens, Chargers and Seahawks in between. K.C.’s path to No. 1 seed likely to be very bumpy.”
The Sporting News ranked the Chiefs at No. 3. Vinnie Iyer wrote in part: “The Chiefs ... should be a little healthier defensively to support and complement their offensive juggernaut. There’s no time to let up with the Patriots still on their heels.”
