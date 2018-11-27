Sizing up the Chiefs’ contenders in the AFC playoff race after KC’s bye week

The AFC playoff field is starting to take shape.
According to FiveThirtyEight.com, five teams have an 88 percent or better chance of making the postseason in the AFC. It’s the sixth seed that could be decided on the last game of the season.
For the Chiefs, things look good. They come out of their bye week with a one-game lead on the Patriots and Chargers, and have the best conference record of any of the AFC contenders.
Here is a look at the teams currently holding the six playoff spots, their future schedules, projected victories from FiveThirtyEight and a quote about each team:
Chiefs
Record: 9-2
Status: AFC West leaders
Current seed: No. 1
Conference record: 7-1
Remaining schedule: Dec. 2 at Raiders, Dec. 9 vs. Ravens, Dec. 13 vs. Chargers, Dec. 23 at Seahawks, Dec. 30 vs. Raiders.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected wins: 12.7
What they’re saying: “Sweeping the Raiders and throwing in one more victory over the Ravens, Chargers or Seahawks would essentially lock up a week off for the Chiefs in January.” | ESPN’s Bill Barnwell
Patriots
Record: 8-3
Status: AFC East leaders
Current seed: No. 2
Conference record: 6-2
Remaining schedule: Dec. 2 vs. Vikings, Dec. 9 at Dolphins, Dec. 16 at Steelers, Dec. 23 vs. Bills, Dec. 30 vs. Jets.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 11.5
What they’re saying: “Just wins. That’s what we’re here for. I’m trying to be a part of as many of these as I can.” | Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after setting NFL passing yards record (regular season and playoffs) on Sunday.
Texans
Record: 8-3
Status: AFC South leaders
Current seed: No. 3
Conference record: 6-2
Remaining schedule: Dec. 2 vs. Browns, Dec. 9 vs. Colts, Dec. 15 at Jets, Dec. 22 at Eagles.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 11.2
What they’re saying: “This team is going to be a tough out come January.” | ESPN’s Booger McFarland after Texans’ win on Monday
Steelers
Record: 7-3-1
Status: AFC North leaders
Current seed: No. 4
Conference record: 4-3-1
Remaining schedule: Dec. 2 vs. Chargers, Dec. 9 at Raiders, Dec. 16 vs. Patriots, Dec. 23 at Saints.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected wins: 10.6
What they’re saying: “It’s fair to wonder if Ben Roethlisberger’s end zone interception Sunday, scuttling a comeback against the Denver Broncos, will have the same impact as his Week 15 interception last season against the Patriots did, costing the Steelers a chance at home-field advantage throughout the 2017 playoffs.” | ESPN’s Kevin Seifert
Chargers
Record: 8-3
Status: First wild card, second in AFC West
Current seed: No. 5
Conference record: 5-2
Remaining schedule: Dec. 2 at Steelers, Dec. 9 vs. Bengals, Dec. 13 at Chiefs, Dec. 22 vs. Ravens.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 10.7
What they’re saying: “”A December game in Pittsburgh on Sunday night — we’re an 8-3 team and I don’t know where they’re going to end up. But they’re going to be right there. … It’s kind of all you can ask for going into December.” | Quarterback Philip Rivers to ESPN about this week’s game
Ravens
Record: 6-5
Status: Second wild card, second in AFC North
Current seed: No. 6
Conference record: 6-3
Remaining schedule: Dec. 2 at Falcons, Dec. 9 at Chiefs, Dec. 16 vs. Buccaneers, Dec. 22 at Chargers.
FiveThirtyEight.com’s projected win total: 8.6
What they’re saying: ”I’m not going to get into that for a lot of reasons. If the decision has been made or not, it is not important for anybody to know but us.” | Ravens coach John Harbaugh when asked if Lamar Jackson would start at quarterback when injured Joe Flacco returns
IN THE RUNNING: Colts (6-5), Dolphins (5-6), Bengals (5-6), Broncos (5-6), Titans (5-6).
