Royals catcher Drew Butera met fans at the Wayside Waifs booth at FanFest, and he even took one puppy for a stroll during the event.
Royals catcher Drew Butera met fans at the Wayside Waifs booth at FanFest, and he even took one puppy for a stroll during the event.
For Pete's Sake

Drew Butera’s miniature schnauzer chased a bear from driveway at his home

By Pete Grathoff

November 26, 2018 10:22 AM

Like most of the nation, former Royals catcher Drew Butera was riveted by last Monday’s Chiefs-Rams game. But at one point, he was also worried about a bear.

No, not the Chicago Bears. More like a black bear that had wandered into the driveway of his home.

Here’s the best part of the story: one of Butera’s dogs chased the bear away. It wasn’t a particularly big dog either: a miniature schnauzer named Cash.

The dog was unharmed, although Butera was clearly worried about his furry friend at one point. The bear ended up wandering through the neighborhood.

Here is the video, and if you can’t see it, try clicking/tapping here. Take note of the growl that can be clearly heard in the video.

Here’s a closer look at Cash, the bear chaser:

