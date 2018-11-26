Which team could pass Chiefs for top spot in AFC? NFL Network analysts are split

Jan. 8, 2019 will be the 25th anniversary of the Chiefs’ last home playoff win.
Four days after that, the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs will begin. Will the Chiefs have the No. 1 seed at that point? Will they finally find playoff success at Arrowhead Stadium? Time will tell, but at 9-2, the Chiefs have the best record in the AFC.
The Patriots and Chargers are close behind at 8-3, while the Steelers are 7-3-1 and the Texans are 7-3 heading into their “Monday Night Football” game against the Titans.
Can one of those teams pass the Chiefs? Former Carolina star receiver Steve Smith, former Seahawks fullback Michael Robinson, Mike Garafolo and Colleen Wolfe debated that question over the weekend on the NFL Network.
They all agreed that it would be a tough chore to catch the Chiefs’ “traveling track meet.” Smith doesn’t think the Chiefs can be caught, but he picked the Steelers (that was before Pittsburgh lost at Denver).
Robinson chose the Chargers, Garafolo went with the Texans and Wolfe said the Patriots. Here is the discussion:
