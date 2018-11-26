Five things to know about the Chiefs’ next opponent: Oakland Raiders

Coach Jon Gruden’s return to Oakland has gone about as poorly as possible.
The Raiders, 2-9, have the worst record in the AFC and have issues on both sides of the ball. Hard to believe, but before the season, there were multiple experts at NFL.com who picked Oakland to win the AFC West (more than went with the Chiefs).
The Chiefs will get their first look at their longtime rival this Sunday when they travel to Oakland for a 3:05 p.m. game (CBS, Ch. 5).
Each week, I take an early look at the Chiefs’ next opponent, and here are five things to know about the Raiders:
1. Derek Carr’s ankle
The good news for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr in Sunday’s 34-17 loss at Baltimore: it was his sixth straight game without an interception.
Otherwise, it wasn’t a great afternoon for Carr, who completed just 16 of 34 passes for 194 yards, the third time in Oakland’s last four games that he has failed to top 200 yards passing.
Carr also suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter but finished the game. He expects to play against the Chiefs:
Carr was sacked three times in a row at one point on Sunday and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown. This season, Carr has been sacked 35 times, one fewer than the 2016-17 seasons combined.
2. Depleted receiving corps
For the season, Carr has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,827 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
His leading receiver? Running back Jalen Richard with 53 receptions.
After missing a week because of a knee injury, Jordy Nelson, the Raiders’ top wide receiver since Amari Cooper was traded to Dallas, returned Sunday. However, he didn’t catch a pass and has just 25 this year. Seth Roberts has 27 receptions, while Marcell Ateman and Keon Hatcher have a combined seven catches.
Tight end Jared Cook is one of Carr’s favorite targets with 47 receptions for a team-high 609 yards and five touchdowns. On Sunday, Cook scored on this amazing play:
3. Rushing woes, Part I
Doug Martin leads the Raiders with 384 yards rushing, just 8 more than Marshawn Lynch, who was put on injured reserve on Oct. 22 because of a groin injury.
Martin had his first rushing touchdown of the season on Sunday, although he nearly fumbled into the end zone:
Martin ran for 51 yards in 11 carries against the Ravens.
The Raiders are 25th in the NFL in rushing (99.4 yards per game). Oakland’s offense is averaging 17 points per game, which is 30th in the NFL, and it is 24th in total yards (338.3).
4. Rushing woes, Part II
Oakland has the worst rushing defense in the NFL, allowing 151.4 yards per game. On Sunday, the Ravens gashed the Raiders for 242 rushing yards in 43 attempts (5.6 yards per attempt).
“They didn’t make it real complicated,” Gruden told reporters after the game. “You have to stop the inside run or you have no chance to stop everything else.”
The Raiders also have the 30th-ranked scoring defense, allowing 29.7 points per game. Oakland has allowed 25 passing touchdowns, and only Tampa Bay (26) has given up more.
5. Turnover improvement
Oakland had two interceptions on Sunday, their second straight week with a pair of picks.
The East Bay Times noted that the Raiders, who have nine interceptions in 11 games, had an NFL-worst five picks a year ago and didn’t get their first until Week 12.
“That’s always positive. We’re playing good,” Reggie Nelson told the Times. “We’re trying to get better each week … Guys made plays on the ball today. People were in the right spots to make those plays. That’s how you win games, by creating turnovers.”
For the season, Oakland is minus-4 in the giveaway/takeaway rankings, which is 23rd in the NFL.
