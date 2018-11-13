Royals’ Danny Duffy is pumped that Chiefs game is moving from Mexico City to LA

On Sunday afternoons, when the Chiefs are playing at Arrowhead Stadium or on the road, one of their biggest fans is always cheering them on in California.

Since the end of the Royals season, left-hander Danny Duffy has been a vocal supporter of the Chiefs on Twitter.

So when it became public knowledge that Monday night’s game between the Rams and Chiefs might get moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles, Duffy was ecstatic.

After all, it’s only a two hour drive from Duffy’s home in Santa Barbara, Calif., to the City of Angels.

And Duffy, who apparently has an Eric Berry Chiefs jersey, let it be known he was hoping for the new venue.

Here is what Duffy shared on Twitter as the the day progressed, including interaction with Kansas City fans: